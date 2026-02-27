Tripura to frame first AI policy with NITI Aayog support: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura is preparing to introduce its first artificial intelligence (AI) policy with support from NITI Aayog, Chief Minister Manik Saha informed on Thursday.
Speaking at the launch of the Tripura State Innovation Mission at the International Exhibition Centre in Hapania, West Tripura district, Saha said the state has already begun exploring AI-driven solutions in urban management.
"Agartala, as a smart city, will see the introduction of AI-based systems to address traffic congestion, power supply, drinking water management, flood control, solid and liquid waste handling, and property assessment," he added.
The chief minister described the proposed AI policy as a pioneering initiative being developed with assistance from the Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog, adding, "Tripura plans to launch what he termed the country’s first District Innovator Fellowship to encourage grassroots innovation."
Saha further said the state government intends to establish an AI Centre of Excellence with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. In addition, Tripura is planning to create an IT and data economic zone to strengthen the ecosystem for IT, IT-enabled services and data centres amid rising demand from software enterprises.
Highlighting governance reforms, the chief minister said Tripura has become the first state where offices from the Secretariat down to village panchayats are functioning in a completely paperless mode.
He further noted that the State Innovation Mission is part of the NITI Aayog State Support Mission aimed at building strong, localised innovation ecosystems.
According to Saha, the mission seeks to bring together government agencies, academic institutions, industry, start-ups, investors and communities on a single platform.
The initiative is expected to support solutions in sectors such as agriculture, green technology, digital services, tourism and healthcare.
He added that innovation centres will be established across all districts of the state.