Tripura ULB Elections 2026: EVM Commissioning from November 18-20, Polling on November 27

The Tripura State Election Commission has scheduled EVM commissioning for November 18, 19 and 20 as part of preparations for the Urban Local Body elections.

According to State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen, the Commission is undertaking comprehensive arrangements to ensure that polling on 27th November takes place smoothly and follows established rules and procedures.

The three-day EVM commissioning schedule will precede the polling date, as the Commission continues its preparations for the elections.

Will Tripura ULB Election EVMs Have VVPAT Facilities?

Clarifying the type of voting machines being deployed, Anurag Sen said the EVMs used in the Tripura ULB elections are manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

He also confirmed that these machines will not have Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) facilities.

Sen explained that VVPAT technology is used alongside EVMs deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, the machines used by State Election Commissions for local body elections do not support this facility.

The clarification addresses the distinction between EVMs used in elections conducted by the Election Commission of India and those deployed by State Election Commissions for local body polls.

How Will Election-Duty Personnel Cast Their Votes?

The Tripura State Election Commission is also making arrangements to facilitate voting by election-duty personnel who are registered voters.

According to Anurag Sen, a separate mechanism is being arranged to allow these personnel to exercise their voting rights in accordance with established procedures.

The arrangement is part of the Commission's broader preparations for the 27th November polling process.

Sen said the Commission is taking all necessary steps to ensure that election arrangements remain transparent and orderly.

What Has the Tripura State Election Commission Said About Poll Preparedness?

Anurag Sen said the Commission is working to ensure that the November 27 Urban Local Body elections are conducted in a transparent, orderly and peaceful manner.

He stated that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure compliance with established election rules and procedures.

With EVM commissioning scheduled across November 18-20, the Commission is continuing preparations ahead of polling day.

The 27th November election will be conducted using BEL-manufactured EVMs without VVPAT facilities, according to the Secretary's clarification.