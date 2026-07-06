Two Injured as Armed Attack on Kuki Village in Kangpokpi ,Manipur

Guwahati: A well planned armed attack on Thingkhongjang, a Kuki village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, on Sunday evening has left two civilians injured and several houses destroyed by fire.The attack took place at around 5 pm on 5th July in the remote village situated along the Jiribam–Imphal railway corridor. As per local sources, the attackers struck while most villagers were attending their regular Sunday church service, catching the community off guard.

An eight-year-old girl and a 56-year-old woman sustained gunshot injuries during the assault. The injured have been identified as Lamneingah Kipgen aged 8 and Nengneichong Kipgen aged 56, both of whom suffered bullet wounds to their left thighs.

Police team from the 9 Sector Assam Rifles responded promptly, evacuating the injured to the New Keithelmanbi Assam Rifles camp, where they received first aid before being shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for advanced treatment.

Several houses were reportedly set on fire during the attack before the attackers etreated into the surrounding hills.

People of that areaand eyewitnesses alleged that the assault was carried out by heavily armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF-K), who were reportedly armed with sophisticated firearms and explosives. However, security agencies have not officially confirmed the identity of those responsible.

After the attack, security forces intensified operations in the area, deploying additional police forces to secure the village and launching search operations to trace and arrest the perpetrators.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from local civil society organisations. The Kuki Inpi has called for an immediate and impartial investigation, urging the government to identify those responsible and strengthen security arrangements to prevent further violence.