Two Labourers From Bihar Passes Away In Arunachal Landslide Amid Heavy Rain

Guwahati: Two labourers from Bihar were killed and four others were injured after a landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck a construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district .

The incident took place at around 12.45 pm in Lohitpur, Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba said. The Victim have been identified as Bipin Kumar, 33, and Rahul Kumar, 26, both residents of Bihar.

After the landslide, police and rescue teams launched an operation and successfully rescued four labourers who had been trapped beneath the debris. One of the injured sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Lohit Zonal General Hospital. The condition of the other injured workers was not immediately known.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death at Tezu Police Station, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The tragedy comes amid persistent heavy rainfall that has triggered landslides and disrupted normal life across several parts of Arunachal Pradesh in recent weeks.