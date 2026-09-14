Two Students Killed After Dumper Hits Them in Dhemaji

Guwahati: Today, at afternoon, two students were killed in a road accident at Moridhal Kanibil Bridge in Dhemaji . The deceased have been identified as Nayanjyoti Patar, a Class 11 student of Moridhal College, and Biswajit Lalung, a Class 10 student of Lalung Tiniali High School.

As per reports, the accident occurred at Moridhal Kanibil Bridge when the two students were allegedly hit by a speeding dumper. Both students sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

People of that area, are expressing concern over the safety of students and other commuters using the bridge. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident, including the speed of the dumper and the condition of the road.

Further details regarding the incident, including the identity of the dumper driver and any action taken by the Dhemaji Police are awaited.