Union Budget 2026: FM Announces High-Speed Rail Corridors and Content Creator Labs to Boost Sports and Creative Sectors

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled key initiatives in the Union Budget 2026 aimed at boosting infrastructure, sports, and the creative industries.

Highlighting transport development, Sitharaman announced the creation of seven high-speed rail corridors across the country, calling them “growth connectors.”

The proposed routes will connect Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri, aiming to improve connectivity and economic activity.

In addition, the Finance Minister proposed a dedicated initiative to strengthen India’s sports goods sector through advanced manufacturing and research. “India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality, affordable sports goods,” she said.

The Budget also introduced plans for Content Creator Labs to nurture talent in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (ABGC) across the country. These labs will be set up in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, offering students practical exposure and training in India’s rapidly growing creative industries.

Sitharaman emphasised that these steps are part of the government’s broader vision to foster innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness in emerging sectors.