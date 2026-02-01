Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Major Development Package for North East India

New Delhi: In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday unveiled a comprehensive development package for North East India, building on the “Ashtalakshmi” model to integrate the region through high-speed connectivity and promote it as a global hub for spiritual tourism and economic growth.

Highlighting the initiative, Sitharaman said, “Our focus is on increasing farm productivity, supporting entrepreneurship, empowering youth, and accelerating development in the North East and other underdeveloped regions of India.”

A key component is the expansion of the Buddhist Circuit to Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura, alongside Andhra Pradesh.

The government will fund world-class pilgrim amenities, meditation centres, and digital heritage trails to attract international tourists, linking the North East to the broader national Buddhist circuit that includes Bodh Gaya and Sarnath.

To facilitate tourism and trade, the Varanasi-Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor has been approved, which Sitharaman described as the “gateway to the North East,” expected to cut travel time significantly and improve connectivity with the eastern frontier.

On the economic front, the budget proposes a 1.3 MTPA fertilizer plant in Assam to boost agricultural self-sufficiency and enhance farm productivity. Additionally, Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated for developing City Economic Regions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Guwahati, Agartala, and Imphal, modernizing urban centers with smart logistics, waste management, and commercial infrastructure.

Sitharaman also focused on sports and youth development, earmarking enhanced funding for the National Sports University in Assam and integrating regional centers with the Khelo India Mission, providing elite-level training locally.

On agriculture, the budget targets high-value crops in the North East, including agarwood, and promotes rejuvenation of orchards, high-density cultivation, and value addition.

“Through these measures, we aim to empower farmers and rural youth, diversify farm output, and strengthen livelihoods across the region,” she added.

Sitharaman further said that all these initiatives are part of the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, combining modern infrastructure, cultural preservation, and economic development to make the North East a vibrant focal point for the nation.