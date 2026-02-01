Union Budget 2026–27 Guided by Growth, Inclusion and Aatmanirbharta: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Union Budget is anchored around three core kartavyas—boosting economic growth, meeting the aspirations of the people by strengthening their capacities, and ensuring inclusive development.
Presenting the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament, Sitharaman said these priorities reflect the government’s broader vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.
She noted that over the past 12 years, India’s economic journey has been defined by stability, fiscal discipline, steady growth and controlled inflation.
“These outcomes are the result of deliberate policy decisions taken even during periods of global uncertainty and disruption,” the Finance Minister added.
Touching upon the global backdrop informing the Budget, Sitharaman said the country is navigating an external environment where trade and multilateral engagement are critical.
Highlighting the emphasis on self-reliance, she said Aatmanirbharta has remained central to government policy, leading to the expansion of domestic manufacturing, improved energy security and a reduction in dependence on critical imports.
She further added that parallel reforms have focused on job creation, boosting agricultural productivity, enhancing household purchasing power and expanding access to essential services.
The Finance Minister said these efforts have helped sustain an economic growth rate of around 7 per cent, while also contributing to meaningful progress in poverty reduction and overall improvements in people’s lives.
