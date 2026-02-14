Vande Bharat Express to Soon Boost Tripura Connectivity: Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said development works worth nearly Rs 1,300 crore are currently in progress across the state and announced that the Vande Bharat Express will soon be introduced to improve Tripura’s connectivity with the rest of the country.
The Chief Minister made the announcement while virtually laying the foundation stones of three projects in Udaipur.
He said the Centre and the state administration were working in close coordination to ensure that welfare measures reach people at every level.
According to Saha, the newly launched projects are expected to boost infrastructure, promote planned urban growth, strengthen environmental safeguards and accelerate economic activity.
"Preparations are underway to upgrade the Agartala–Udaipur road into a four-lane highway, adding that the move would ease traffic and enhance regional trade," he added.
The Chief Minister also announced that an Ayurvedic hospital would be set up at Tepania in Gomati district to expand alternative healthcare facilities in the state.
Highlighting achievements in education and governance, Saha said Tripura has attained full literacy status after Goa and Mizoram and has received 347 national and regional awards in various sectors.
He also added that the government has implemented a paperless administrative system from the Secretariat down to the panchayat level.
He further noted that the length of national highways in the state has increased to around 923 km from 198 km earlier. In the health sector, 450 students are currently pursuing MBBS and 63 are studying BDS in Tripura, with steps being taken to establish a health university.
Expressing optimism about the state’s economic prospects, Saha said Tripura is expecting investments worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore in the near future.
Among those present at the event were Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLAs Abhishek Debroy, Rampada Jamatia and Jitendra Majumder, Udaipur Municipal Council Chairman Shital Chandra Majumder, TUDA Director Mihir Kanti Gupta and Gomati Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K.