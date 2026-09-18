Vishwakarma Puja Celebrated Across Assam With Fervour

Guwahati: Today, Vishwakarma Puja is being celebrated with enthusiasm across Assam on along with several other parts of the country. Devotees are worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the deity of craftsmanship, construction, engineering and industrial activities.

Preparations were undertaken across the state ahead of the festival, particularly at factories, garages, construction firms, technical institutions and commercial establishments. Workplaces have been decorated and arrangements made for prayers and other rituals.

A key feature of Vishwakarma Puja is the worship of tools, machinery and equipment used for work. Machines, vehicles, tools and other technical equipment were cleaned and decorated at factories and workshops before the puja.

Prasad distribution among devotees and employees has also been arranged at several locations following the rituals. Meanwhile, idol makers, florists and decoration businesses have witnessed increased activity ahead of the festival. Markets have also seen a rise in demand for Vishwakarma idols, puja materials, flowers, fruits and other essentials.

Authorities have taken measures to ensure that celebrations are conducted in an orderly manner. Cultural programmes, prasad distribution and other activities have also been organised at various locations.