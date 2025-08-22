"Vowed and Delivered": PM Modi Recalls Pahalgam Operation in Bihar Address

He Called Bihar the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya

“Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. The resolutions made here are never taken lightly—they shape the future of the country,” Modi said.

Referring to his earlier pledge made from Bihar’s soil, the PM said, “When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust. That vow, made on this sacred land, was fulfilled with Operation Sindoor. The entire world witnessed our resolve in action.”

He praised the armed forces for executing the mission swiftly and efficiently, sending a strong message that India does not compromise with terrorism.

PM Modi’s remarks were met with loud applause from the crowd, especially as he connected Bihar’s historic legacy with modern-day courage and decisive governance.