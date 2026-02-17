Will Reconsider Exit If Party Returns to ‘Original Character’, Says Bhupen Borah

Guwahati: Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Tuesday signalled that he may withdraw his resignation if convinced that the state unit is functioning in its “original character”.
Borah, who submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, said his decision now hinges on the assessment of senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia.
Speaking to a news agency, he said he has entrusted both leaders with the responsibility of reviewing the situation.
“I have authorised Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia. If they feel that I am mistaken and that such circumstances will not recur, I am ready to take back my resignation,” Borah said.
He added that several party colleagues have reached out to him since his announcement. Borah confirmed that Bordoloi had spoken to him earlier in the day and that he would wait for further clarity before making a final call.
“If they can assure me that the party is functioning as the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee ought to, I am willing to reconsider,” he stated.
Questioning the present state of affairs within the unit ahead of the Assembly elections, Borah remarked that he does not view the current structure as the APCC in its true sense.
“This is not APCC; it has become APCC (R). I cannot work in APCC (R). As per my conscience and understanding, this is not the APCC,” he said.
At the same time, Borah dismissed speculation about switching sides.
He also maintained that he has not held discussions with any political party about joining them, though he acknowledged receiving multiple approaches.
“There has been no conversation with any party regarding my joining. However, I have received six proposals from six different political parties,” he revealed.
He also rejected claims of direct contact from the BJP. According to Borah, no BJP leader, MP or MLA reached out to him.
“A senior journalist informed me that the Chief Minister wished to visit my residence. I said that is fine. I am not a member of any political party at present, so anyone can come to my home,” he said.
Borah further confirmed his intention to contest the upcoming elections and said he is considering Ranganadi, his birthplace, as a possible constituency. He indicated that a final decision would be taken later in the day.