Woman Declared Foreigner Ordered to Leave Assam Within 24 Hours in Nagaon

Nagaon: The Nagaon district administration has issued a 24-hour notice ordering the expulsion of a woman who was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal in 2009, an official notification said on Friday.
The notification released by the Office of the District Commissioner identified the individual as Smti. Sun Banu and stated that the order has been issued under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.
The directive requires her to leave Assam and Indian territory within 24 hours of receiving the notice through the Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Salmara-Mankachar routes.
The administration warned that failure to comply with the order would invite legal action in accordance with existing laws.
As part of the deportation process, officials will collect the woman’s biometric details and upload them to the Foreigners Identification Portal. Her name will also be removed or frozen from official databases, including the voter list, ration card and Aadhaar records.
The notification further stated that she will be excluded from all government welfare and social security schemes with immediate effect, ensuring that no state benefits are extended following the expulsion order.