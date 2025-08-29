‘World is Counting on India’: PM Modi woos Japan Inc. to ‘Make in India’

PM pitches India as global growth engine at Tokyo economic forum
Tokyo, 29 August 2025 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong pitch to Japanese industry leaders on Friday, urging them to invest in India and become part of its growth story. Speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo during his two-day visit, Modi said the world is not only watching India—it is counting on it.
The PM encouraged deeper collaboration in manufacturing, technology, green energy, innovation, and skill development.
Highlighting the transformation of India over the past 11 years, Modi pointed to political and economic stability, policy transparency, and an investor-friendly environment. “India is the fastest-growing major economy today. Soon, it will become the third-largest economy in the world,” he said.
He noted that India contributes 18% to global GDP and delivers strong market returns. “In India, capital doesn’t just grow, it multiplies,” Modi remarked, adding that the government’s ‘reform, transform, and perform’ approach is accelerating progress.
Calls for deeper Indo-Japan collaboration in technology, green energy and innovation
The Prime Minister praised the strategic and economic logic of the India-Japan partnership, calling it “smart and forward-looking.” He cited key joint initiatives in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space, and clean energy, including a bilateral agreement on the Joint Credit Mechanism to support green fuel cooperation.
Modi also emphasised major domestic reforms—from simplified GST and income tax processes to deregulation and the opening of sectors such as defence, space, and nuclear energy to private players.
His visit, marking his first standalone trip to Japan in nearly seven years, comes as part of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. The aim is to further bolster the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.
As PM Modi had put it: “The world is not just watching India—it is counting on India.”