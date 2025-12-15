WPC Rekhamoni Saikia Secures 2nd Place in 21 km Assam Rifles Half Marathon

Assam Police congratulated Saikia on her achievement, calling it a proud moment for the force. Sharing the news on the micro-blogging platform X, Assam Police wrote: “Another strong stride, another proud moment! Congratulations to WPC Rekhamoni Saikia of Assam Police Athletic Team, for securing 2nd position in the 21 km Half Marathon organised by @official_dgar. Speed, stamina, and sheer grit, making Assam Police proud, mile after mile.”