WPC Rekhamoni Saikia Secures 2nd Place in 21 km Assam Rifles Half Marathon

Guwahati: Women Police Constable Rekhamoni Saikia of the Assam Police Athletic Team secured second position in the 21 km Half Marathon at the 5th Assam Rifles Half Marathon, held on Sunday at the headquarters of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles at Laitkor in Shillong, Meghalaya.
Assam Police congratulated Saikia on her achievement, calling it a proud moment for the force. Sharing the news on the micro-blogging platform X, Assam Police wrote: “Another strong stride, another proud moment! Congratulations to WPC Rekhamoni Saikia of Assam Police Athletic Team, for securing 2nd position in the 21 km Half Marathon organised by @official_dgar. Speed, stamina, and sheer grit, making Assam Police proud, mile after mile.”
The marathon witnessed participation from over 3,000 runners across various categories, who ran through the scenic and challenging hilly routes of Shillong, making the event a grand success.
Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, applauded the enthusiasm and spirit shown by the participants and assured that future editions of the marathon would be organised on an even larger scale.
The event was graced by Air Marshal Surat Singh, AVSM, VM, VSM, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, as the Chief Guest. He praised the participants and spectators for their spirited involvement and later presented prizes to the winners in recognition of their achievements.
Mrs Nisha Singh, President, Regional AFWWA, Eastern Air Command, also felicitated the winners and distributed cash awards.