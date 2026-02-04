Y Khemchand Singh to Be Sworn In as Manipur Chief Minister After President’s Rule Revoked

Imphal: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party leader, Y Khemchand Singh, will be sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur at 6 pm on Wednesday, the state BJP said,
The development follows the revocation of President’s Rule in Manipur through a proclamation issued by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on 13 February 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026,” the notification read.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal, where preparations have been underway since the morning.
"The swearing-in ceremony of Shri Y Khemchand Singh as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur will take place today, 4 February 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lok Bhavan," Confirming the schedule, BJP Manipur said.
Expressing confidence in the incoming leadership, the party added, "Under his experienced and visionary leadership, Manipur is set to move forward on the path of peace, development, and good governance, ushering in a new era of stability and progress for the state."
The announcement came shortly after Singh staked his claim to form the government. An NDA delegation led by him met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan and submitted its claim.
Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo-majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were also part of the delegation.
The 62-year-old leader was named the BJP legislature party leader in New Delhi on Tuesday and was subsequently chosen as the NDA legislature party leader.
BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh earlier said that five MLAs, including Singh, will be sworn in as ministers.
Manipur was placed under President’s Rule in February 2025 after then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned amid mounting criticism over his government’s handling of the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023.