Young Author Launches book titled “An Unforsaken Tie” at South Point School

Guwahati: A literary celebration took place on Sunday at South Point School as young author Arna Dhar Choudhury officially launched her fictional book “An Unforsaken Tie”.

The event drew the presence of several distinguished personalities from the fields of education, literature, administration, and social service, making the occasion a memorable one for students, teachers, and guests alike.

Aarna, a Class IX student of South Point School, impressed the audience with her creativity, imagination, and thoughtful storytelling reflected in the book. Despite her young age, she showcased remarkable literary talent and confidence while speaking about her inspiration behind writing the stories.

The ceremony was graced by eminent guests including Dr. Usharanjan Bhattacharya, former Head of the Bengali Department and Dean of Gauhati University; Dr. Panna Lal Goswami of Cotton College; and Dr. Nandita Bhattacharjee Goswami, former Vice Principal of Cotton College.

Also present were Krishnaranjan Chanda, Principal of South Point School, Kumud Ranjan Das, Subhra Bhattacharjee writer Nishuti Majumdar and Shibani Duttachoudhry, teacher of Don Bosco School.

Several speakers praised Aarna’s dedication, literary potential, and her ability to weave emotions and imagination into meaningful stories.

A special highlight of the event was Aarna’s reading session, where she recited selected excerpts from “An Unforsaken Tie”. Her expressive narration captivated the audience and received warm applause from the guests and attendees.

The event concluded with appreciation from guests who encouraged Aarna to continue her literary journey and achieve greater heights in the future.