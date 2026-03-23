Young vs Veteran: Assam polls 2026 see mix of fresh faces and senior leaders

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly elections 2026 are shaping up as a contest between youthful energy and seasoned experience, with political parties fielding both young newcomers and veteran leaders across constituencies. At the centre of attention is Kunki Choudhury (26) widely reported as the youngest candidate in the fray. Contesting from Guwahati Central on an Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) ticket, she represents a new generation entering active politics.
A postgraduate in Educational Leadership from University College London (UCL) and a BBA graduate from NMIMS Mumbai, Kunki has worked in the education and non-profit sector, including at Girijananda Chowdhury University. With no political family background, her candidature is being seen as a fresh, non-dynastic entry into Assam politics. She is filing her nomination on March 23 amid an opposition rally and is set to face BJP candidate Vijay Gupta in what is emerging as a high-profile urban contest. Several reports have described her as a symbol of changing political dynamics in the state.
Alongside her, a few other young first-time candidates have also entered the race. Rahul Chetry (31) from Margherita contesting on a Raijor Dal ticket comes from a tea-growing family and was active in anti-CAA protests as a student leader. Gyanashree Bora (34), a scientist-activist is contesting from Mariani, while Zubair Anam Mazumder (34), a youth leader is in the fray from Algapur-Katlichera on a Congress ticket.
On the other end of the spectrum, several senior leaders aged 65 and above continue to play a key role in the elections. Congress leader Ripun Bora (70), contesting from Barchalla, is among the oldest candidates. A former Assam Congress president, multiple-term minister, MLA and Rajya Sabha member, he remains one of the most experienced leaders in the state.
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has fielded Atul Bora (65–66) from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta (66) from Koliabor. Atul Bora, the party’s president since 2014 is a prominent grassroots leader from Golaghat, while Mahanta is a long-serving MLA and senior party figure.
Adding to the veteran list is Pradyut Bordoloi (66–67), a former Congress heavyweight who recently joined the BJP and has been included in its first list of candidates for Dispur constitunecy. A former MLA, Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon and cabinet minister in earlier Congress governments, Bordoloi’s entry brings additional experience to the ruling party’s line-up.