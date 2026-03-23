Young vs Veteran: Assam polls 2026 see mix of fresh faces and senior leaders

A postgraduate in Educational Leadership from University College London (UCL) and a BBA graduate from NMIMS Mumbai, Kunki has worked in the education and non-profit sector, including at Girijananda Chowdhury University. With no political family background, her candidature is being seen as a fresh, non-dynastic entry into Assam politics. She is filing her nomination on March 23 amid an opposition rally and is set to face BJP candidate Vijay Gupta in what is emerging as a high-profile urban contest. Several reports have described her as a symbol of changing political dynamics in the state.