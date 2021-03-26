11 from Nemcare qualify GPAT exam

GUWAHATI: In All India Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) examination conducted by the National Testing Agency under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, 11 students from Nemcare Group of Institutions secured ranks and brought glory to the institution and the entire Northeast as a whole. This stands out to be the highest number of students qualifying GPAT in a UG institution in the entire State of Assam.



Dr Hitesh Baruah, Managing Director of Nemcare Group, said he always preferred quality ahead of quantity and have always urged to make it a habit, stated a press release.

