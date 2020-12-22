8th tranche of Rs 6,000 cr released to States

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Finance has released the 8th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall.



Out of this, an amount of Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 States and an amount of Rs 483.40 crore has been released to the three Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council.

The remaining 5 States, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

The Government had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrwoings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs.

The borrowings have been done in 7 rounds. The amount borrowed so far was released to the states on October 23, November 2, 9, 23; December 1, 7, 14 and 21.

The amount released this week was the 8th instalment of such funds provided to the States. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.1902 per cent.

So far, an amount of Rs 48,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.6986 per cent.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. (IANS)

