Budget to boost road, health infra and tea industry in NE: CII

GUWAHATI: Terming the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday as "excellent", the North Eastern Council of CII said that various provisions of the Budget would boost the road and health infrastructure of the region, besides improving the tea industry.

The Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) NE Council, Abhijit Barooah, said that there were many good news in the Budget and many of CII's recommendations were accepted in the Budget proposals.

He said there is a provision of Rs 1,000 crore for the tea industry workers of Assam and West Bengal.

Barooah further said that the road sector in Assam would be boosted with a promised expenditure of Rs 34,000 crore to construct 1,300 km of national highway network over the next three years.

"In the health sector, the budget allocation has been more than doubled. The northeastern states are mostly dependent on the government's health infrastructure. People of the region would greatly benefit with the additional expenditure proposed in the Budget," he said.

Barooah also said that the industries are happy with the provision of percentage of expenditure for the creation of capital assets, which would lead to creating more resources for the benefit of the people of the region. "It is a good sign that we would be in the growth path after dealing with the Covid pandemic," he pointed out. (IANS)

