CAIT hails Delhi High Court order on Amazon issue

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday welcomed the order of the Delhi High Court in which it held Amazon liable for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and provisions of the FDI policy of the Government.



CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "This judgement vindicates the stand taken by the CAIT since a long time that Amazon is openly violating the FDI Policy of the Government and reinforces Amazon's blatant conduct and an urgent need for the Enforcement Directorate and other statutory authorities to take corrective measures so as to prevent Amazon from abusing the laws of the land for its benefit."

He said that the manipulative, coercive, arbitrary and dictatorial policies of Amazon to control & dominate the retail trade of India through e-commerce should come to an end now. (IANS)

Also Read: Punish Amazon with Rs 1.44 lakh crore penalty: CAIT to ED

Also Watch: Scam in TET Results?

