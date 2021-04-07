CBI Court sentences former Income Tax Deputy Director to one-year imprisonment

NEW DELHI: A CBI court on Tuesday sentenced Ashutosh Verma, the then Deputy Director (Investigation) of the Income Tax and two others to one year rigorous imprisonment with Rs one lakh fine each.



A CBI spokesperson here said that the Special Judge for CBI cases sentenced Verma, a private person Suresh Nanda and chartered accountant Bipin Shah to undergo one year Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs one lakh each in a CBI case.

The CBI had registered a case on March 8, 2008 against Verma and others including Nanda and Shah on the allegations that the accused had entered into a conspiracy to manipulate the Appraisal report of Income Tax Investigation to show undue favour to Suresh Nanda and his associates for obtaining pecuniary advantage.

The probe found that Verma, the then DD (IT) had conducted searches at the premises of Nanda and his associate companies on February 27, 2007.

The official said that Verma, in a conspiracy with others including Nanda and Shah, agreed to minimise the income tax liabilities and had several meetings with other accused in different hotels.

The Appraisal Report was submitted by Verma to higher authorities on March 4, 2008. On March 8, 2008. The accused were intercepted by the CBI while holding the meeting at a hotel in Mumbai. It was also alleged that that Nanda was associated with various companies dealing with defence equipments and Shah was also director in some of Nanda's companies. "It was also found that Verma diluted the Appraisal Report to favour Nanda and associates on the behest of Shah," the official said.

The official said that after investigations, the CBI filed a charge sheet on November 30, 2011, against the accused and charges were framed against them on January 11, 2018. The official added that the trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted them on April 1 this year. (IANS)

