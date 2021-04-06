Covid resurgence, partial lockdown dent equities

MUMBAI: Resurgence of domestic Covid cases, as well as high re-imposition of partial lockdown measures, dragged the India's equity indices deep into the red on Monday.



Accordingly, market opened on a flat-to-negative note as rising corona cases subdued investor's sentiments.

Globally, Asian markets ended mostly higher on Monday amid thin holiday trade across the region, following positive cues from US markets.

Besides, European markets were largely shut on account of Easter holidays. (IANS)

