From Meals To Flight Announcement, Here's The List of In-Flight Changes As Air India Comes To Tata Group

New Delhi: As Air India is all set to be officially handed over to the Tata Group, there will be also some changes that flyers will experience when they board the flight.

According to reports, the changes will be in the meal services offered onboard as the Tata Group is enhancing its meal plans to full for some sectors starting Thursday. However, the changes will be made across most sectors over time in a phased manner.

The reports further claim that there will be changes in a meal on Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Bengaluru, and Mumbai-London routes.

Reportedly, the flights that will see the changes first are on January 27 are AI 864 BOM-DEL, AI 687 BOM-DEL, AI 945 BOM-AUH, AI 639 BOM-BLR, while flights like AI 191 BOM-EWR, AI 806 BOM-DEL, AI 809 BOM-DEL, AI 660 BOM-DEL, AI 888 BOM-DEL, AI 867 BOM-DEL will witness the change on January 28.

Apart from these, on January 29, flights like AI 268 BOM-DEL and AI 131 BOM-LHR will witness the changes.

Notably, in a circular dated January 21, all cabin crew were apprised that beverage service will have to be conducted as per Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) before each meal.

Flight announcement

Apart from meals, there will also be a change in the flight announcement and if goes by plan, the flyers can hear the voice of the 84-year-old face of the Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata. According to reports, a special audio address by Ratan Tata is expected to be played on flights.

Types of glasses

All the crew members have been instructed to use the high ball and wine glasses for serving beverages to business and first-class passengers.

On the other hand, the crew has been asked to use pre-set melamine cups for tea/coffee service in Economy class and porcelain cups in Business and First Classes.

Newspaper for Business class

The circular also highlighted to provide newspapers and megazines for the business and first-class passengers ahead of take-off and should be displayed in magazine racks in Economy class.

Blankets for economy class

It has been further instructed to ensure for all business and first-class passengers, 50 blankets must be reserved for use on demand by economy class passengers.

Cabin crew

The circular further instructed the cabin crew has to be smartly dressed adhering to regulations.

Passengers to be treated as guests

The management has also highlighted that the role of the crew supervisor will be very important as the passengers are to be addressed as guests