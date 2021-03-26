Indian Oil inks pact with Dorf Ketal Chemicals

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) had announced its partnership with Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd, wherein IOCL's Patented Drag Reducing Agents (DRA) technology will be utilised to manufacture the DRA at Dorf Ketal's manufacturing unit at Dahej, Gujarat.



This agreement also represents a significant move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat as it will serve the Indian hydrocarbon industry in competing with MNC's and catering to the growing global demand thus expanding the Indian revenue cycle support.

Sudhir Menon (CMD) Dorf Ketal, said: "We see a major synergy through this significant partnership between IOCL R&D and Dorf Ketal. Our Indian R&D and science communities have been recognised for creating game-changing technologies and goods, but they have lacked market agility. Although these are testing times for those in the oil and gas industry, we are confident that Dorf Ketal, with its global presence, will be able to produce and sell this commodity efficiently with the expertise of our Indian scientists."

Drag Reducing Agents (DRAs) are specially formulated polymers that increase the ability of pipelines transporting hydrocarbons (crude oil and finished fuels) to meet the country's growing energy demand. When deployed, it assists the hydrocarbon pipeline operator in transporting more than 30 per cent of the designed capacity, minimising costs associated with installing new pipelines, which results in delays, expensive land acquisition, and a higher overall cost of setting up pumping stations. (IANS)

