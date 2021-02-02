Indian Tea Association (ITA) lauds budget 2021-22

GUWAHATI: The Indian Tea Association (ITA) complimented the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a visionary and progressive Budget 2021-22 that scores high on social reforms and lays down the roadmap towards accelerating the growth of the economy. The Rs 1000 crore special package for tea estate workers of Assam and West Bengal would improve sustainability and strengthen the alignment with the SDG goals. It is expected that tea estate population would be provided a more comprehensive coverage on welfare schemes related to housing, education, sanitation, medical facilities etc.



The announcements for additional funding for social and physical infrastructure in terms of new AtmaNirbhar health scheme as well as roads etc. will have a salutary effect on productivity and health of the nation.

The Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana, which will operate in addition to the existing National Health Mission with an allocation of Rs 64,180 crore is expected to be used to develop capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems as well as existing national institutions. This will go a long way towards improvement of the Health infrastructure in the country over the next few years.

Most Tea Gardens in Assam and West Bengal are located in remote far flung places and suffer from several transportation bottlenecks. The allocation of Rs 3400 crore for road infrastructure development in Assam and Rs 25,000 crore in West Bengal is expected to speed up development of roads and infrastructure thereby facilitating faster communication from tea gardens to destination points, stated a press release.

