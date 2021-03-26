Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Budget Session cut short by 14 days

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, curtailing the ongoing Budget Session in the wake of Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory slated to begin from Saturday. The Budget Session was originally scheduled to continue till April 8.



The move comes after requests by floor leaders of various political parties to cut it short due to the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, which will take place between Saturday to April 29.

Biju Janata Dal MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, on the chair, announced that the Lok Sabha is adjourned sine die after the House conducted the Question Hour and papers of legislative business were tabled in the House.

Mahtab declared that the Lok Sabha registered 114 per cent productivity during its 24 sittings of Budget Session and passed 18 Bills, including the Finance Bill, 2021; The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021; The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Besides, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2021; The Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021; The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021; The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021; The Constitution (Schedled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were also passed in the lower House. The first part of the Budget Session started on January 29 and concluded on February 29. After a recess, the second part commenced on March 8. (IANS)



