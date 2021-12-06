Markets Continue To Decline As Sensex Falls By 950 Points

New Delhi: Equity benchmark index BSE sensex on the first trading day of the week i.e. on Monday witnessed a 950 points fall amid selloff across all sectors over omicron fears.

With this fall, Corona's new variant Omicron has started impacting the domestic equity market.

At the beginning of the day, trading wasn't started on a good note and Nifty too failed to recover and eventually closed with a fall for the second consecutive day.

The Sensex closed at 56,747.14 with a slippage of 949.32 points and the Nifty fell 284.45 points at 16,912.25.

Interestingly, all banking stocks fell on the Sensex today. The biggest fall was seen in Nifty IT as it closed with a 2.70 percent slippage. All 30 stocks on Sensex and 49 stocks on Nifty witnessed fall.

At the time of closing, only UPL shares closed with gains on Nifty, while IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer and Bajaj Finserv closed with the biggest fall.

The top losers in the sensex pack included IndusInd bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra as their shares fall as much as 3.75 percent.

Following the massive fall in the market, the market cap decreased by Rs 4.29 lakh crore to Rs 256.73 lakh crore.