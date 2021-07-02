New NEDFI CMD PVSLN Murty takes over

GUWAHATI: PVSLN Murty has joined as the new Chairman & Managing Director of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFI) on Thursday. Murty, a Chief General Manager and Chief Strategy Officer of largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI), brings with him 40 years of rich commercial and development banking experience in diverse and varied areas of Financial System. Prior to joining NEDFI Murty was posted as Chief Strategy Officer at SBI, based at the Corporate office, Mumbai.



Murty had also experience of serving the NE Region for over 3 years as Chief General Manager and Regional Head during the period of 2015-2018 while in SBI. Besides serving as member on the Board of Directors of NEDFI from June 2016 to November 2018 he was also on the Boards of Indian Institute of Bank Management (IIBM), ATTF and many large Industrial Corporates. He was instrumental in bringing up Apon Ghar, a popular Housing loan scheme for the government of Assam employees, in collaboration with Assam government, stated a press release.

