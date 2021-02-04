Petrol, diesel price remains on pause even as crude rises

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday as oil marketing companies continued on their pause mode for the seventh consecutive day.



The halt in price rise comes even as the global oil price surge continues with crude rising again on Wednesday reaching closer to a new high of $ 58 a barrel this year. With price on hold on Wednesday, petrol continued to be available at a new record high of Rs 86.30 a litre in Delhi while diesel is available in the city at Rs 76.48 a litre. This is the seventh consecutive day when fuel prices have remained static. Across the country as well the fuel prices remained unchanged. In Mumbai, petrol price was priced at Rs 92.86 a litre while in Chennai it was selling at Rs 88.82 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 87.69 a litre. Diesel on the other hand is at Rs 83.30 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 81.71 a litre in Chennai and Rs 80.08 a litre in Kolkata. (IANS)

