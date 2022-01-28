Rise in old-age pension, re-engaging seniors among demands

NEW DELHI: With the pandemic-induced elder vulnerability bringing to the forefront the urgency to provide relief and address systemic inequities, organisations working for the welfare of senior citizens have demanded an increase in social pension to Rs 3,000 among other demands ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, to be tabled in the Parliament on February 1.



There are an estimated 140 million elderly people in India.

The demands touch the sectors of income and social security, health and geriatric care, and creating an enabling environment for elders with recommendations such as provisions for setting up of skill training and retooling centres for the elderly people; providing GST exemption on services and products commonly used by the elderly, such as adult diapers, medicines and healthcare equipment like wheelchairs, walkers etc.

"As admirably done in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to bring minimum health security for the disadvantaged, we hope the Centre will take leadership in setting a basic minimum social pension floor of Rs 3,000 per month for the poor elderly across the country and revise the Central contribution from a meagre Rs 200 (unchanged for 14 years) to at least Rs 1,000 per month. (IANS)

Also Read: Of divorced daughter & family pension

Also watch:







