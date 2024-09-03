Dibrugarh Investment Scam: Youth Detained For Duping Crores From Investors

DIBRUGARH: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Assam police in connection with an investment scam.

It has been alleged that the accused, identified as Bishal Phukan, duped around 200 people by taking huge sums of money under the pretext of stock market investments.

To add credibility to his story, the fraudster promised the investors of assured fixed returns of up to 30 percent or more within 60 days.

The cops were apprised about this incident, following which, they launched a raid into Phukan's residence in Dibrugarh town. This operation led to his subsequent capture and detention.