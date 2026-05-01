10 retired teachers, staff receive pension orders in Kamrup-Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant initiative aimed at ensuring timely pension benefits, 10 retired teachers and staff members from various provincialized high and higher secondary schools under Kamrup Metropolitan district were felicitated and handed over their pension sanction orders on the very day of their retirement.

Continuing a commendable practice launched in 2023, the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metropolitan District Circle, Pan Bazaar, organized the programme to facilitate hassle-free pension disbursement for retiring employees.

The pension orders were formally distributed by Additional District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro and Officer-in-Charge Inspector of Schools, Casio Karan Pegu, during a special farewell programme held in honour of the retired teachers and staff.

Addressing the gathering, Pegu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the retirees for their years of dedicated and sincere service towards the welfare of schools and students. He also extended his best wishes for their healthy, peaceful and prosperous post-retirement life.

Among others present at the event were Assistant Inspector of Schools Prabin Chandra Rabha, District Programme Officer Rangmilan Ahmed, District Academic Council Secretary Jayanta Kumar Patgiri, and Principal of Dharapur Higher Secondary School, Nayan Jyoti Kalita, along with several other dignitaries.

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