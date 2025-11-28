11th IISF 2025 to be held in Panchkula in December

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 will take place from December 6 to 9 in Panchkula, Haryana. The Ministry of Earth Sciences, in collaboration with other scientific ministries and Vijnana Bharati, is organizing the event under the guidance of Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati held a curtain-raiser on November 27, 2025. Dr Sanjay O'Neill Shaw welcomed scientific experts and students and called for renewed commitment to a knowledge-driven and self-reliant nation. Rajib Chandra Sarma outlined Vijnana Bharati's role in promoting scientific awareness, while Dr Prasanta Neog highlighted the need to inspire young minds with scientific thinking. Dr Hemendra Choudhury stressed efficient use of radiant energy for quality food production. Dr Gayatry Kalita delivered the vote of thanks, and Scientific Assistant Aman anchored the event.

