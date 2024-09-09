13 Journalists from Assam to Visit Tamil Nadu

GUWAHATI: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, is organizing a six-day media tour to Tamil Nadu for a delegation of 13 journalists from prominent media organizations in Assam. This tour aims to provide the media with a comprehensive understanding of key central government institutions and landmarks across Tamil Nadu. The media team, representing print, electronic, digital, as well as social media, shall be in Tamil Nadu from September 9 to 14.

Over the six days, the media delegation will understand the operations of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard atop INS Bitra at Chennai port, observe the operations of Chennai Metro, visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Perambur to observe the Vande Bharat Train assembly line featuring advanced rail technologies, as well as the Madras Atomic Power Station at Kalpakkam, among others. Additionally, the delegation will explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mahabalipuram and the silk-weaving centres of Kancheepuram. The media team will also call on the Governor of Tamil Nadu during the tour.

