15-Year-Old Boy Falls into Manhole in Beltola Survey Area of Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 15-year-old boy accidentally fell into an open drain (manhole) in Guwahati’s Beltola Survey area on Saturday morning.

According to an official from the Hatigaon police station, the teenager jumped into the waterlogged drain following a heated dispute over money with his mother. “The boy demanded money, and when his request was denied, he acted out in distress and jumped into the drain,” the official said. A search operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police. “After being in the drain for some time, the boy managed to come out from the other side and contacted a family member, telling them not to look for him,” the official from Hatigaon police station said. Later, the boy was found, and police took him to the police station for questioning.

