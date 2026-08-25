150 Years of Vande Mataram: Special Posters Released Under ‘Namami Bharatam’

Speaking on the occasion, the office-bearers said that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song, but a symbol of India’s national consciousness, devotion to the motherland and the inspiring legacy of the freedom movement. The completion of 150 years of the iconic national song is a matter of immense pride for every Indian.

Mukuteswar Goswami, Prachar Sanyojak of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, said that Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra is undertaking various activities to familiarise society with the historical and cultural significance of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Those present at the poster-release programme pledged to strengthen the spirit of patriotism and take the message of ‘Vande Mataram’ to a wider section of society.