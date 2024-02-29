15.28 lakh farmers in Assam get Rs 523 crore under PM-Kisan scheme

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The government deposited a total of Rs 523 crore in the accounts of around 15.28 lakh farmers in Assam under the PM-Kisan scheme today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 16th installment of the PM Kisan scheme for the farmers of the nation today.

This year, 26 percent more farmers compared to last year got the benefit. In the installment released on November 15, 2023, as many as 12.15 lakh farmers got the installment in the state. However, as many as 15.28 lakh farmers in the state got the benefit of this installment. The PM Kisan scheme was launched in December 2018. Farmers get Rs 6,000 in three installments per year. State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora thanked the Prime Minister for the scheme. He said that this scheme helps the farmers immensely.

