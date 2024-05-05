2 arrested with ganja by GRP from Tripura Sundari Express

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation carried out by the Government Railway Police (GRP) led to the seizure of 89.1 kg of ganja packed in 7 packets from the Tripura Sundari Express on Friday evening.

The operation was carried out in Coach No. H1 of Train No. 14620 DN Tripura Sundari Express when it was on Platform No. 2 of Guwahati Railway Station. It led to the arrest of Yogesh Kumar, aged 32, and Om Prakash, aged 25, from Narar village under the Kaluahi Police Station in the Madhubani district of Bihar.

According to sources, they were travelling from Agartala in Tripura to Bihar with the contraband.

