21 in fray for 2024 election to the Assam Pharmacy Council

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the scrutiny, as many as 21 candidates are in fray for the 2024 election to the Assam Pharmacy Council.

On January 1, 2024, Returning Officer MC Deka of the Assam Pharmacy Election, 2024, notified The Assam Gazette that "in compliance with the order dated December 19, 2023, passed by the Gauhati High Court in a writ petition (WP-C) 6947/2023 and WP-C 2196/2023, the election of six numbers of members u/s 19(a) of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, to the Assam Pharmacy Council is going to be conducted through the postal paper ballot system within a period of three months."

The candidates filed their nominations on January 17, 2024. The date of withdrawal of nominations was January 22, and the date of scrutiny was January 23, 2024. The notification said, "The ballot papers will be sent by registered post with effect from February 1, 2024, and have to be returned within 21 days to the Returning Officer, APC election 2024. No ballot paper will be accepted after the above-mentioned period. The counting of ballot papers will begin on February 24."