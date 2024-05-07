26 model voting stations and 100 all-women voting stations in Kamrup (Metro)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The third and last phase of voting in Assam for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Tuesday. The EVMs and other essential materials and equipment for the election process were distributed on Monday from the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

There are five assembly constituencies in the Kamrup Metropolitan District under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, namely 33rd Dispur, 34th Dimoria, 35th New Guwahati, 36th Guwahati Central and 37th Jalukbari constituencies respectively. The polling officers left for their polling stations in designated vehicles with the election materials distributed at the Maniram Dewan Trade Center in the city. A special app has been launched for polling officers to scan the QR code with their Android mobile phones to get the names and phone numbers of their colleagues.

Each vehicle has been equipped with GPS to determine the route to and from the polling stations. This process will be monitored by the concerned authorities. The total number of voters in the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District is 10,55,684. Of these, 5,15,052 are male and 5,40,596 are female voters. There are 36 third-gender voters in the district this time. According to the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District Office, 15,960 of these voters are new voters aged 18 to 19, 8,212 are voters over 85 and 912 are service voters.

Meanwhile, 1,026 polling stations have been set up in the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District and 1,283 presiding officers, 4,620 polling officers and necessary security personnel have been deployed to conduct the polling process. In addition, 564 web castings have been arranged in the district.

Similarly, 26 model polling stations have been set up in Kamrup Metropolitan District and 100 polling stations will be operated by women officers and employees. The Election Commission has identified 79 polling stations in the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District as critical, 87 as unsafe and five as inaccessible. The polling stations have already taken the necessary steps to conduct the voting process smoothly. More than 61,000 litres of illegal liquor with a market value of Rs 78 lakh has been seized in Kamrup Metropolitan District since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

