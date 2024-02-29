3 cattle smugglers held in Jorabat, vehicle seized

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At around 5:30 a.m. on February 28, a police team conducting a naka check in Jorabat intercepted a Mahindra Bolero pickup bearing registration number AS 21 C 9386 with 10 cattle onboard without any valid permit to do so. The driver, Saddam Hussain, aged 23 years, from Mikirbheta, and his helpers, Jiyaul Haque, aged 22, and Inus Ali, aged 26, from Morigaon, were arrested. The vehicle was seized, and during the interrogation, they revealed that they were moving the animals from Morigaon to Meghalaya. Necessary action has been initiated.

