3 officers of Transport Department of Assam promoted

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government’s Transport Department has announced the promotion of three officials of the department. According to the notification, Gautam Das, Assistant Commissioner of Transport in the office of the Commissioner of Transport, Assam, has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Transport. Meanwhile, Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, Assistant Commissioner of Transport in the office of the Commissioner of Transport, Assam, has been promoted to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Transport. Tamsin Aftab, District Transport Officer in the office of DTO & Secretary RTA, Kamrup (M), is promoted to officiate as Assistant Commissioner of Transport in the office of the Commissioner of Transport, Assam.

Also read: Assam Transport Department collects record amount of revenue this FY