3.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Assam

Guwahati: A moderate earthquake was felt in Assam on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). NCS shared on its X handle that the magnitude of the quake was 3.3 and the epicentre was at Bongaigaon at a depth of 7 km. The quake occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Mild tremors were felt in different parts of the state.

Notably, a quake also occurred in Assam in the previous week. The epicentre of that quake was in Darang district at a depth of 20 kilometers. The magnitude of the quake was about 3.5 in the Richter scale, according to the National Centre of Seismology. (IANS)