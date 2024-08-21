33rd Nepali Language Recognition Day Celebrated in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 33rd Nepali Language Recognition Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ganesh Mandir Bhawan, Narengi, Guwahati, on Monday, under the Pragjyotishpur Gorkha Kala-Sanskriti Parishad. The event, inaugurated by writer Kalpana Chetri, brought together prominent literary figures, social workers, and representatives from various ethnic groups to promote harmony and celebrate the richness of Nepali language and literature.

The meeting, presided over by the president of the Council, Krishna Kumar Sapkota, featured a welcome speech by the coordinator of the Development Council, Yem Bahadur Chetri. The former president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Nav Sapkota, launched a collection of poems by Balakrishna Sharma Podel titled “Saaj Ka Suske Rahuru,” emphasizing the need for compassion.

Distinguished guests, including BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay and national secretary of Gorkha Parishad of India, Prakash Dahal, highlighted the importance of harmony among ethnic groups and the quality of Nepali language and literature. The event featured cultural performances, including choral music, songs, and dances, showcasing the vibrant heritage of the Nepali community.

The celebration emphasized the significance of recognizing and promoting the Nepali language, literature, and culture, fostering unity and harmony among all ethnic groups in the region.

