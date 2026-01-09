38% fall in Guwahati crime rate since 2023: Assam Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Police Commissionerate Guwahati released a comprehensive “Crime & Enforcement Snapshot” detailing a significant and sustained decline in criminal activities across the city. According to the official figures shared by the authorities, overall crime cases fell by approximately 38 per cent since 2023. This statistical shift highlighted a major improvement in the city’s safety profile over a three-year period, indicating that the downward trend remained consistent through to the end of 2025.

The data provided a clear year-on-year breakdown of the registered cases, starting with 9,393 cases recorded in 2023. This number saw a notable reduction in 2024, when the police registered 7,412 cases. The momentum continued into 2025, with the total number of cases falling further to 5,786.

