38 Youth with Disabilities Complete Assam’s First Hospitality Skills Training Programme

Thirty-eight young persons with disabilities have successfully completed a six-month Hospitality Training Course and received their certificates at a celebratory ceremony held yesterday. The programme equipped trainees with industry-aligned skills in Front Office Operations, Housekeeping, Food & Beverage Service, Digital Literacy, life skills, communication, and workplace readiness.
Supported by a CSR grant from LIC Housing Finance Limited under the SARTHAK programme, the initiative was implemented by Shishu Sarothi in collaboration with Assam Skill University and Gateway Institute of Hotel Management. This first-of-its-kind effort in Assam aligns with the vision of the Divyang Kaushal Yojana, aiming to enhance employment opportunities for youth with disabilities in the growing hospitality sector.
Following classroom and practical training, all participants completed internships across various hotels in Guwahati, gaining real-world exposure, professional competencies, and confidence for employment.
The ceremony was attended by Smt. Sushama Hazarika, ACS, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Mr Debosri Nath from the Directorate of Social Justice & Empowerment, senior officials from Assam Skill University including Prof. Mahesh Chandra Uniyal, Dr Sapna Medhi, and Dr B.R. Sharma, Smt. Tulika Hazarika, Director, Gateway Institute of Hotel Management, Sri Abhinav Das, CSR Lead (North East), LIC Housing Finance Limited, and Sri Arijit Purkayastha, Chapter Chairman, ADTOI (North East).
Smt. Ketaki Bardalai, Executive Director, Shishu Sarothi, expressed gratitude to all partners for their unwavering support in making the initiative a success.
Ms Sushama Hazarika congratulated the trainees for their perseverance and successful completion of the programme.
Prof. Uniyal and Dr Sharma noted that although the programme was new and different, the University ensured the highest standards of teaching and learning. Mr Abhinav Das shared his satisfaction that the idea pitched to him had translated into reality and hoped it would become a replicable model for other NE states. Ms Tulika Hazarika highlighted how her institute took the initiative as a challenge and put their heart and soul into ensuring trainees learnt sector best practices. Mr. Arijit Purkayastha welcomed this innovative first effort and hoped it would lead to a more inclusive hospitality sector. Mr Nath from the Directorate of SJE congratulated the students on their achievement.
A message from Sri Ranoj Pegu, Honourable Minister for Education, Government of Assam, was read out, as he was unable to attend due to a personal exigency.
The event celebrated the achievements of all 38 trainees and acknowledged the contributions of partners, trainers, parents, and hospitality establishments. The top five performers were felicitated for their outstanding performance. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Saswati Saikia, Programme Manager, Skill Development, Shishu Sarothi, reaffirming the collective commitment to advancing inclusive skill development and building an accessible workforce for persons with disabilities. She expressed hope that employers would recognise the capabilities and potential of the trainees and that this initiative would serve as a model for a more equitable and inclusive society.