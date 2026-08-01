38 Youth with Disabilities Complete Assam’s First Hospitality Skills Training Programme

Thirty-eight young persons with disabilities have successfully completed a six-month Hospitality Training Course and received their certificates at a celebratory ceremony held yesterday. The programme equipped trainees with industry-aligned skills in Front Office Operations, Housekeeping, Food & Beverage Service, Digital Literacy, life skills, communication, and workplace readiness.

Supported by a CSR grant from LIC Housing Finance Limited under the SARTHAK programme, the initiative was implemented by Shishu Sarothi in collaboration with Assam Skill University and Gateway Institute of Hotel Management. This first-of-its-kind effort in Assam aligns with the vision of the Divyang Kaushal Yojana, aiming to enhance employment opportunities for youth with disabilities in the growing hospitality sector.

Following classroom and practical training, all participants completed internships across various hotels in Guwahati, gaining real-world exposure, professional competencies, and confidence for employment.

The ceremony was attended by Smt. Sushama Hazarika, ACS, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Mr Debosri Nath from the Directorate of Social Justice & Empowerment, senior officials from Assam Skill University including Prof. Mahesh Chandra Uniyal, Dr Sapna Medhi, and Dr B.R. Sharma, Smt. Tulika Hazarika, Director, Gateway Institute of Hotel Management, Sri Abhinav Das, CSR Lead (North East), LIC Housing Finance Limited, and Sri Arijit Purkayastha, Chapter Chairman, ADTOI (North East).