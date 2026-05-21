3D Printing in Dental Healthcare: Advanced Training Programme Launched at Tech City Guwahati to Boost Northeast’s Healthcare Ecosystem

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 3D Printing Centre of Excellence (3DPCOE), established under the PM-DevINE initiative, has launched a four-day specialized training programme on ‘3D Printing in Dental Healthcare’ at Tech City Guwahati from May 18 to May 22. The programme aims to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem across the Northeastern region through advanced technology, innovation, and skill development in the field of dental healthcare. The training focuses on advanced applications of 3D printing technology in dentistry, particularly in the development of dentures and modern dental solutions.

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