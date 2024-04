Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation of the Government Railway Police at the Guwahati Railway Station led to the seizure of four kg of contraband opium. The contraband was seized during the inspection of Train No. 12423 Rajdhani Express. Manohar Kumar Rai from Bihar was arrested for possession of the contraband. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

